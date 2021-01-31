While we were hoping for a start from the Blues after the lesson inflicted by Sweden on Friday (26-32), in the semifinals of the World Cup, they fell back into their faults during the match for 3rd place. Like two days ago, the French started their meeting in the worst possible way against the Spaniards who, it seems, had well analyzed their faults. From the 5th minute, Spain led 4-0 and the rest of the first half was to be a chase, unfortunately lost in advance. Led by three goals at the break, the French nevertheless returned to one goal in the 34th minute (16-15). But, bad choice in bad choice, the men of Guillaume Gille ended up letting go of the game, and this in particular because of the performance of the Spanish goalkeeper, Rodrigo Corrales. Beaten 35-29, France left Cairo without a medal, but with the hope of having regained some of its former glory. It remains to be confirmed during the qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics (March 12 to 14, in Montpellier). é. S.