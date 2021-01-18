Before the last World Cup group game of the German handball players, the coach is already looking at the inconsistent opponents. So far, only France and Denmark have convinced him, says Gislason. Against the Hungarians he is now relying on keeper Wolff.

Despite the corona pandemic, the handball World Cup is taking place! 32 nations meet in Egypt – more than ever before. Here is the most important information about the game plan, the mode, the venues and the favorites.

D.he World Championship has so far followed Andreas Wolff from an unfamiliar perspective: that of the spectator. In the first game of the German selection against Uruguay, national coach Alfred Gislason did without the goalkeeper, the second group encounter against Cape Verde was canceled due to several positive corona cases with the opponent. For someone like Wolff, always driven by great ambition, such an involuntary break is difficult to cope with.

In this respect, he should have been very grateful when the go finally came for his first appearance in the global championships in Egypt. In the groundbreaking group game against Hungary on Tuesday (8.30 p.m., ZDF), the 29-year-old professional can play.

Wolff, who won the European Championship title in 2016, knew the importance of the game and his World Cup debut. “In my eyes, this is the most important game of the entire tournament because it forms the basis for a possible quarter-final,” he said on Monday afternoon in the garden of the German team hotel in Giza. “Of course there is great hunger and motivation. I hope that we can come together even better as a unit on the field. The best way to forge a team is to be successful. If we win the games, the team feeling will automatically improve, and of course we bet on that. “

Alfred Gislason (r.) Lets Andreas Wolff (l.) Off the leash against the Hungarians Source: picture alliance / Laci Perenyi

The DHB selection will need their world-class goalkeeper in top form, because this World Cup really starts with the duel with the Hungarians. It is true that the Germans have already made it into the main round, which starts on Thursday, thanks to their 10-0 victory at the green table against Cape Verde and the runaway victory over Uruguay. But against the equally qualified Hungarians, the points from this game are taken away in any case. A victory would therefore be a strong starting position for Wolff and Co. on the way to the quarter-finals – the minimum goal at the World Cup in the desert state.

Looking for the rhythm

“It’s a final for the group, it’s about two extremely important points,” said national coach Gislason – and looked at the previous World Cup performances in a somewhat confused way: “When you see that in the groups that are coming up to us, already the one or the other favorite has not really found his rhythm, such as Spain and other teams in this tournament that are considered big favorites, it seems that anything is possible in this tournament. Or anyone can beat anyone. So it would be very, very important to take these points with you. “

Indeed, the performance of Spain, one of the possible opponents of the Germans in the main round and reigning European champions, was rather manageable. The surprising draw at the start against Brazil was followed by a 27:26 triumph over Poland on Sunday evening. “It is the case that clearly dominant teams from the last few years like Spain still have problems,” said Gislason. So far, you can only really say that the French and Danes performed confidently at the World Cup.

Deriving your own claims from the weakness of the other – the 61-year-old Icelander didn’t want to go that far: “I will definitely not say after the one game we played that we are among the title favorites.”

In any case, it is still a long and arduous road until the end of the World Cup on January 31st – on which all the teams in the Egyptian bubble have to come to terms with quite a few side effects. Newcomer Cape Verde withdrew his participation in the World Cup on Monday afternoon. The Africans justified their decision not to have enough players to continue the tournament. The last preliminary round game in Group A against Uruguay as well as all games in the so-called President’s Cup, in which the bottom of the group play out places 25 to 32 in the World Cup, are now rated 10: 0 for the opponents according to the regulations.

The whole Corona debate is increasingly annoying Gislason, so he once again sharpened all senses for the sporting challenges and focused on the upcoming opponent: “The Hungarians have a good team. Very complete, good in defense and attack, very fast in counter attacks. They hardly have any major weaknesses, ”said the national coach. “So it is pretty certain that we will have to put up a good defense ourselves like we did last, very focused and disciplined.”

The opponent has some strong back archers to watch out for. “We have to have a good day in defense,” he demanded. And if a few tough throws should come through, there is still Wolff in the gate. “Of course I’m very excited to finally intervene in the tournament,” said the keeper.