A year ago, Juri Knorr threatened to collapse under the weight of responsibility in the national handball team. Now he’s taking things more relaxed, is playing better – and is even looking forward to the World Cup duel with the seemingly overpowering Danes.

Oh no, Juri Knorr is smiling. The German handball director doesn’t seem at all afraid of the duel with the current world champion and big favorite. Knorr is looking forward to the spectacle at the World Cup on Tuesday (8.30 p.m./ARD) against the Danes, in Herning in front of 15,000 people and the “red sea” in the Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark’s most atmospheric handball temple.