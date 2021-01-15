Live ticker for the Handball World Cup 2021

Who will be world champion in 2021? The 27th Handball World Championship will take place in Egypt from January 13 to 31, 2021. 32 teams play for the world title. The game is played in Cairo, New Capital, Gizeh and Alexandria. Germany, Hungary, Uruguay and Cape Verde play in group A, Spain, Tunisia, Brazil and Poland in group B, Croatia, Qatar, Japan and Angola in group C, Denmark, Argentina, Bahrain and Congo in group E and Norway in group E , Austria, France and the United States, and in Group F Portugal, Algeria, Iceland and Morocco. Denmark goes into the tournament as defending champions. The DHB team competes with national coach Alfred Gislason for the first time. Because of the Corona crisis, there were some cancellations from the DHB team. You can find all information about games, results, tables and news on our special page and in the live ticker.