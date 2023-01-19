Live ticker for the Handball World Cup 2023

Who will be world champion 2023? The 28th Handball World Championship will take place in Poland and Sweden from January 11th to 29th, 2021. 32 teams are playing for the world title. It will be played in Kraków, Gdansk, Katowice and Plock as well as Stockholm, Malmö, Gothenburg, Jönköping and Kristianstad. In group A Spain, Montenegro, Chile and Iran play, in group B France, Poland, Saudi Arabia and Slovenia, in group C Sweden, Brazil, Cape Verde and Uruguay, in group D Iceland, Portugal, Hungary and South Korea, in group E Germany, Qatar, Serbia and Algeria in Group F Norway, North Macedonia, Argentina and the Netherlands, in Group G Egypt, Croatia, Morocco and USA and in Group H Denmark, Belgium, Bahrain and Tunisia. Denmark goes into the tournament as defending champions. The DHB team competes with national coach Alfred Gislason. All information about games, results, tables and news can be found on our special page and in the live ticker.