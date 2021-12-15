Five handball players, four Cameroonian and one Iranian, in Spain to participate in the World Cup, lost their tracks while they were in training camp in Valencia. While the disappearance of the Cameroonian players was reported on 9 December, today it was a 30-year-old Iranian player who lost her tracks, of whom there has been no news since yesterday morning.

Voluntary escape

–

In all five cases, the police do not consider the disappearances worrying for the moment, as they are adults who may have lost track of their own free will as had already happened in the past for other athletes. The identity of the players was not known. Cameroon had played against Angola, losing, and the missing athletes were not among the starters.