Denmark beat Sweden in the grand final of the World Cup in Egypt. The team led by Hansen, in attack, and Landin in goal, beat a Sweden returned to a World Gold match more than two decades later. In fact, Denmark has accumulated 19 games in a row without losing in the World Cup, with 18 wins and one draw. All that within the two titles. The record is held by France, which reached 25 between 2015 and 2019 and it also continues to be the great dominator of the World Cups, with six wound.

Spain achieved bronze and returns to a World Cup podium eight years later and for the fourth time in its history: two golds (2005 and 2013) and another two bronzes (2011 and 2021). Denmark equaled Spain in Egypt in the record.

Total titles

CHAMPION TITLES YEARS France 6 1995, 2001, 2009, 2011, 2015, 2017 Sweden 4 1954, 1958, 1990, 1999 Romania 4 1961, 1964, 1970, 1974 Germany 3 1938, 1978, 2007 Russia 2 1993, 1997 Spain 2 2005, 2013 Denmark 2 2019, 2021 USSR one 1982 Croatia one 2003 Czechoslovakia one 1967 Yugoslavia one 1986

All World Cups before 2021, with gold from Denmark, silver from Sweden, and bronze from Spain