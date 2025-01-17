“Germany? “I’m getting tired of it,” said Swiss national coach Andy Schmid. That was meant to be funny at the meeting with the German reporters a few days ago, although it wasn’t that funny. “The Germans don’t suit us,” said Schmid, adding that they had “got in the nuts” twice recently against their big neighbors. 14:27 at the start of the European Championships a year ago, 26:35 in the European Championship qualification. He would have “preferred to have had a different team” in the preliminary group at this Handball World Cup. But this wish was not fulfilled.

Schmid, 41, has spent half his handball life in Germany as a player for the Rhein-Neckar Löwen; and he was delighted with how well his Swiss team held up against their big neighbors this time. But it wasn’t enough to win again, the German handball players won a hard-fought game by just 31:29 (15:14) and are therefore in the main round early. That was the best news of the evening.

Nobody could really be happy after a very mixed performance. Coach Alfred Gislason was “relieved that we won”, but also admitted that “for the most part we didn’t play well”. A small euphemism, as goalkeeper Andreas Wolff immediately made clear on the ZDF microphone: “We struggled and had our backs against the wall for a long time.”

Germany once again got off to a bad start and was lagging behind for a long time

The first cheers rang out when the German team entered the hall 45 minutes before kick-off – with Juri Knorr. After his slip on the wet indoor floor at the start against Poland, there were doubts about the middle man’s contribution against Switzerland; his knee was slightly sprained. One possibility would have been to rest Knorr at least in this game for the really big tasks at this World Cup.

But Knorr played along – and the playmaker brought a lot of speed and power to the German game. Not immediately, his representative Luca Witzke started, but after ten minutes national coach Gislason ordered his director onto the field for the first time. The German team got off to a very bad start – as it did at the start against Poland. Julian Köster completed a Kempa pass from Timo Kastening, but then made a few technical errors. He wasn’t alone, his colleagues also made mistakes or only hit the Swiss goalkeeper Nikola Portner from good throwing situations. The Swiss led first 5:2, then 7:4, but thanks to goalkeeper Wolff’s saves, the deficit remained manageable. Nevertheless, Gislason’s mood on the sidelines became noticeably worse.

The national coach saw that a structural problem was gradually becoming apparent among his players: the German team couldn’t find its way into the game, the first few minutes in attack were like a festival of mistakes and the team was chasing a deficit. If you add the two friendly games against Brazil before the World Cup, this was the pattern for the fourth game in a row. “Boys, we’re making one mistake after another in attack, that’s the problem,” complained Gislason during the time-out, thus grasping the basic problem.

The game only calmed down when the Icelander switched again in the middle position and brought on Nils Lichtlein. The young Berliner was now directing powerfully, Knorr was on the left and the Swiss lead was melting away. Renars Uscins, who had a poor day, took the lead for the first time since the opening minutes (9:8), and Lichtlein increased immediately afterwards. By halftime, the German handball players had halfway repaired the initial damage.

Things initially got worse in the second half, as the Swiss sometimes couldn’t believe how big the holes were that were opening up in the German defense. Kastening hit the Swiss goalkeeper Portner head-on in the face while trying to score and received a two-minute penalty. But the German handball players remembered that it might not be such a good idea to suffer an unexpected defeat in the second preliminary round game of this World Cup. With considerable effort, the DHB team turned the game around again, supported by the outstanding Andreas Wolff in the box. In attack, Köster made up for his weak initial minutes and now scored goal after goal. So in the end it was just enough to reach the main round – but an improvement there is definitely recommended.