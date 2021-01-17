NAfter the cancellation of the second preliminary round match against Cape Verde, Germany’s handball players are prematurely in the main round at the World Cup. Due to further corona cases in the African team, the game planned for this Sunday (6 p.m.) in Giza will be canceled and will be rated 10: 0 for the DHB selection, the world association IHF announced. With that, the team of national coach Alfred Gislason has already reached the second tournament phase after the clear opening win against Uruguay (43:14).

After two other Cape Verde players tested positive on Saturday, the newcomer to the World Cup had only nine players left to play. This means that the IHF regulations for the World Cup in Egypt were no longer met. These stipulate that each team must have at least ten players, including a goalkeeper.

Although the Africans had already had a number of corona cases before the tournament, they had started the trip to Egypt. Shortly after arriving in Cairo last Thursday, another four players tested positive for Covid-19 and had to go into quarantine. Nevertheless, Cape Verde played the group game against Hungary (27:34) on Friday evening.

It is unclear whether opposing players may also have been infected. This Tuesday (8.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Handball World Cup and on ZDF), Hungary is the last preliminary round opponent of the DHB selection. The game is about group victory and important points for the main round.

Cape Verde is still hoping to progress, for which a win against Uruguay would be enough. Therefore, the Africans want to bring four World Cup substitutes to Egypt. “At this extraordinary moment, the Cape Verdean handball association is doing everything possible to support our team, which for the first time in the country’s history has the honor of taking part in a world championship,” said an official message from the newcomer to the World Cup.