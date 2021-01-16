D.he second World Cup game of the German handball players against Cape Verde threatens to be canceled due to two further corona cases in the African team. As the world association IHF announced one day before the game on Sunday (6 p.m. / in the FAZ live ticker for the Handball World Cup and on ARD), two players from Cape Verde tested positive again. The two actors were immediately isolated.

Since the Africans no longer have the ten players required according to the IHF regulations, the game against the DHB selection is about to be canceled. In this case, the game would be rated 10-0 for the German team.

However, the Africans, who currently have only nine negative tested players available, could theoretically nominate further players from their expanded World Cup squad and have them travel to Egypt. “At the moment it is a clear recommendation to the team that they shouldn’t make any attempts to bring the missing people from the extended squad here,” said DHB sports director Axel Kromer. “The game against us is hardly possible.”

Although numerous corona cases had already occurred in the Cape Verde team in the run-up to the tournament in Egypt, the team played their first World Cup game against Hungary (27:34) on Friday evening.