Gastgeber Egypt reached the main round of the handball world championship ahead of schedule. The African champion surprisingly prevailed on Saturday evening with 38:19 (20: 6) against North Macedonia. Before the final preliminary round match, the Egyptians can no longer be ousted from one of the first three places in their group.

As expected, record world champions France, Portugal and Sweden are already in the next tournament phase. The French defeated Austria in Giza with 35:28 (17:13) and thus also got their second victory in the second game. The best thrower in France was Ludovic Fabregas with six goals. Despite initial difficulties, the Portuguese prevailed against Morocco with 33:20 (12:12). Then Sweden easily won its second round game with 41:26 (20:16) against Chile. The outstanding Swede was left winger Lucas Pellas, who scored twelve goals.

Thanks to its once again strong superstar Sander Sagosen, Norway won their first tournament win at 31:25 (17:13) against Switzerland. The Kiel Sagosen contributed eleven goals to the success. The Austrians are threatened with an early tournament exit before their final group game against the Norwegians.