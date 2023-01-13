The victory is the first for Egypt over Croatia in handball in 28 years.

The Egyptian team had finished the first half with a difference of 4 goals, and then succeeded in widening the difference to 9 by the end of the match, in which Ali Zain was chosen as its best player.

In the same group, the Moroccan team lost to its American counterpart, 27-28.

In a purely Arab confrontation, Tunisia and Bahrain tied with 27 goals each in Group H, after the Bahraini team finished the first half ahead by a goal difference.

In the fifth group, the Algerian national team lost to its Serbian counterpart 27-36, and Pimca Qatar lost to Germany 27-31.