“Eh, boys,” this throaty, hoarse exclamation will be heard again on television starting Wednesday evening. National handball coach Alfred Gislason, 65, usually begins his time-outs with “Eh, boys”. What is said during the short breaks in meetings can be clearly heard on TV via microphones, and when Gislason says “Eh, boys,” his players should sit up and listen. Because it’s usually worth picking up one or two tips from this very experienced handball coach.