TSV Hannover-Burgdorf remains loyal to Handball-Senicr right-offs Renars Uscins. After his election as a handball player in 2024, the 22 -year -old international signed a new contract until 2027 at the second in the Bundesliga table. The Lower Saxony announced this on Wednesday.

“The current development shows what is possible in Hanover-full hall, determined and hungry team, growing infrastructure,” Uscins, who had been chosen to the Allstar team at the Olympic Games in Paris, is quoted in the club announcement: “I would like contribute to the fact that we continue to consolidate constantly in the upper third of the table and attack the European places. ”

His original contract would have expired in 2026. The right back player had come from SC Magdeburg in February 2022, and since then his career has been going uphill. With the national team, Uscins won Olympic silver in Paris, and even in the current Bundesliga season, he is one of the most accurate players with 140 goals after 19 games.

“His decision for a new contract extension underlines mutual trust and proudly fulfills us,” said Hanover’s sporting director Sven-Sören Christophersen about Uscins.