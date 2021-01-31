Handball The Sound Bridge was illuminated in Danish colors in honor of the World Cup gold in handball

Sweden bowed 24-26 in the final.

Danish control in the men’s handball continued as the country won Sweden’s 26-24 final on Sunday in the World Cup final on 26-24. The World Championships were the second in a row for Danish handball players.

Spain finished third in the World Cup hosted by Egypt, defeating France 35-29 in a bronze medal match.

The Sound Bridge between Denmark and Sweden was illuminated in Danish colors in honor of the championship.

In Cairo the final played was 13-13 in a tie when he took a break. In the second half, Denmark tore the necessary gap and celebrated gold.

The team’s number one cannon was a star player Mikkel Hansen, who scored seven goals. Of the Swedes, the most hits were thrown Hampus Wanne, who dusted the paint net five times.

Denmark is also the dominant men’s Olympic champion.