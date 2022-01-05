Handball The national handball team sought an important draw from Georgia

Finland played the European Championship pre-qualification in Tbilisi.

5.1. 21:52

Finland the men’s national handball team drew to a 22-22 draw against Georgia in the opening round of the European Championship qualifiers in Tbilisi on Wednesday.

The winner of the match pair will advance to the group stage of the European Championship qualifiers, and the solution will be reached in the match to be played on January 9 in Vantaa.

Georgia led by four goals at best in the second half, but persevering Finland closed the gap. In the final seconds Max Granlund finished the 22-22 draw, and this is how Finland gets into its home game from quite good positions.

“This was a very good result. We have an inexperienced team, under a long journey to Georgia and a difficult opponent. The defensive game was good, as was the goalkeeper game, but especially in the quick attacks we made too many mistakes. However, I am really satisfied with the result, ”Finland’s head coach Ola Lindgren stated in a statement.