Handball The match for the World Handball Championship was suspended for a moment for a surprising reason: “The white-orange cat runs behind the stewards”

An animal considered sacred by the ancient Egyptians arrived in the arena in the middle of a match between Norway and Switzerland.

In Egypt the match between Norway and Switzerland for the World Handball Championships was suspended on Saturday night for a moment for a surprising reason.

The Games are held without a crowd due to the restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but even the closed auditoriums did not prevent the animal, considered sacred by the ancient Egyptians, from entering the scene.

“There’s a little break in the game because the cat has come into the hall. Yes, you read that right: a white-orange cat runs behind the stewards, ”Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang wrote in their match monitoring.

The journalist of the French RMC Sport following the competition on the spot Arnaud Valadon published With pictures on his Twitter account of a surprising race guest.

“Even if the 2021 World Cup is held without spectators, this does not apply to cats that have a privileged place on the edge of the field,” he wrote in connection with the pictures.

Swedish broadcaster SVT said the cat arrived at the match at the very beginning of the game.

Switzerland led 2-1 at the time and the buzzer in the hall interrupted the game in the middle of the Norwegian attack.

Meanwhile, TV images showed the cat running across the long side of the hall. The situation caught the Danish handball player Rasmus Boysenin attention.

“The World Cup in Africa,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

Also a Norwegian ex-footballer Jan Åge Fjørtoft reports cat movements during the match.

“The Norwegian and Swiss game at the World Handball Championships will be delayed due to the cat on the field,” Fjørtoft, who has played in his career in the English Premier League and the German Bundesliga, among others, wrote.

Eventually the officials got the cat off the field and the game was allowed to continue. According to Verdens Gang, there were also problems with the hall scoreboard at the same time as the cat’s visit.

Norway eventually won the struggle with a score of 31-25.