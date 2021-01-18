Handball The goal scored 45 goals in the cold, but Uruguay survived in the World Cup handball without any match won on the field

Uruguay won one surrender victory when Cape Verde ran out of players in the middle due to coronavirus infections.

Uruguay his debut at the World Handball Championships hasn’t gone very rosy, but still the team has progressed from their starting block.

The team has lost to Germany 14-43 and Hungary 18-44. However, the continuation is detached as Cape Verde had to give up a match due to coronavirus infections.

As many as 13 players are on the sidelines due to an infection and the team did not get enough players for the match. Thus, Uruguay was sentenced to win the match by a score of 10-0.

At the Games there are 32 teams involved, with the top three of each of the eight starting blocks advancing. In the next stage, the 24 teams will be divided into four blocks of six teams, so the Uruguayan road will stand up with a high probability without any wins taken on the field.