Handball The coronavirus and the wife’s pregnancy forced Nico Rönnberg, a handball star who moved to Paris, to get rid of her family: “It’s a little hard to be here without them.”

The coronavirus and the upcoming family addition forced the handball star Nico Rönnberg, who moved to Paris, to get rid of his loved ones: “It’s a little hard to be here without them”.

Masters the king of the league group stage, the handball player of the year three times in a row, six consecutive Finnish championships. Nico from Rönnberg one may well say that the time was ripe to take the next step.

The number one cannon between Riihimäki Cocks and the Finnish national team was in a huge blow in the 2018–2019 season, and the 72 goals forged in the Champions League group stage in nine matches also opened their eyes in tough handball countries.

So it didn’t come as a big surprise when it was reported in February that Rönnberg, 28, would move to the ranks of the US Ivry Handball, one of the toughest French leagues in the world. The contract is for two years.

“There had been talk before. What was crucial was that the coach showed interest, and my agent also believed that this could be the right path for me, ”Rönnberg says.

“Ivry had wanted me a year and a half earlier, so that too was a sign that they might believe in me more than other clubs.”

Rönnberg emphasizes that the decision to leave was his and Sedge-wife common.

“Actually, my wife said I need to seize this opportunity. He didn’t want me to regret the situation when he was old in a rocking chair. ”

One month after the contract news, the coronavirus pandemic interrupted the serial games, and the season could not be completed in Finland or France.

Rönnberg missed the pursuit of the seventh consecutive championship. Ivry, meanwhile, was 12th in the 14-team French League when the season ended. If the team had scored four points less, it would have dropped out of the league. On the other hand, two extra points would have raised the team to 7th place.

Rönnberg keeps the club the right size for the breakthrough of bigger stages.

“I didn’t want to go to too good a company because then there’s even bigger pressure, harder to get playing time and less room to breathe. The big city of Paris was also one of the factors that weighed on our decision. ”

The move to Ivry-sur-Seine, a suburb of Paris, was delayed, but in the case of Rönnberg, the break caused by the coronavirus brought good things.

“I trained hard before coming here to be ready, which definitely helped. Otherwise, the change would have been an even bigger shock to the body. ”

“ “It’s easy to forget a bad game with my son.”

Nico Rönnberg is the star player of the Finnish national team.­

July in the middle it was time to leave behind a house built in Karelia a good year ago and take a step that was not successful eight years earlier.

In 2012, Rönnberg tried his wings outside Finland for the first time and joined the ranks of the Norwegian ØIF Arendal. However, a return to Finland was about a year from now.

“If I had received credit from the head coach, I might have stayed abroad for even longer. That trip left a bad taste. ”

Rönnberg says that when he returned to Finland, his motivation was initially missing, but gradually an old fire was found. Growing up a family also helped.

“Before, handball was everything in everything, but now at home, in addition to his wife, there is a boy waiting. a child through asset I have grown a lot mentally. It’s easy to forget a bad game with my son. ”

Nico and Sara Rönnberg received their firstborn in 2017. She celebrated her three-year birthday in September Dominic gets a little brother in March.

Sara and Dominic flew to Nico in August, and the family was allowed to spend three weeks together admiring the wonders of Paris.

“There is a lot to see. It feels like you won’t have time to see everything in even two years. Paris is a truly wonderful city, even finer than I could imagine. It is a luxury to live in a city like this. ”

Due to problems experienced in previous pregnancies, the Rönnbergs want to take it safe, so Sara and Dominic flew back to Finland for Sara’s control visits.

Now everything looks good, but there are no plans to travel to France anymore during pregnancy.

“It’s great that everything is fine, but it’s a little heavy to be here without them. If the coronavirus situation improves and the quarantine rules change, it would be great to get them here again. ”

“ “You can’t really compare training to Finland. It’s like night and day. ”

Nico Rönnberg throws the ball past Greece’s Anastasios Papadionysiouis in the men’s World Cup qualifiers Finland-Greece in January this year.­

Relief sadly brings the November national team break, during which Rönnberg gets to see his family. So far, he is directing his energy to practice and learning French.

Although the paint cannon was preparing for new physical requirements already in Finland, the body has been in a demanding training pace.

“You can’t really compare training to Finland. It’s like night and day. Here we usually train ten times a week and the workouts are really hard. One hundred percent must be given in each workout in order to succeed. You have to constantly try to do your best to develop. ”

Rönnberg has not yet been able to show the results of the hard training in real action, as he was on the sidelines of the opening match of the season due to a ruptured abdominal muscle in the training match. Ivry would have had use for the Finn, as the team lost to the Grand Club Nantes with goals 24–30.

“Rehabilitation here is a little different than in Finland. It seems that I have been practicing harder during the two weeks of rehabilitation than when I was the norm in training. “

Rönnberg played in three practice matches, and goals were scored in all.

“I believe that I can get a very responsible, and I’ve noticed exercises and training matches, the credit can be found. Everything feels good. ”

For the first for the season, Rönnberg has not set any goals in terms of goals. It is more important to establish a place in the team.

“I’m happy if I can keep my level and be an important part of the team. Of course, I also want to make goals and give goal feeds. ”

However, Rönnberg does not promise fireworks like the domestic league.

“Finland was supposed to have about eight goals and the same number of assists in each match, but this series is a bit different. Here you have to be satisfied with 4-5 goals and a few goals. ”

In addition to Rönnberg, the team has five foreign reinforcements. Sweden, Croatia, Portugal, Belgium and Spain are represented. The team’s goal is to reach the middle caste of the series.

“But of course you always have to aim as high as possible.

Everyday work In addition, a program visit to Finland is expected in November, when the national team will start qualifying for the 2022 European Championships.

Finland will open the qualifiers against Northern Macedonia at the beginning of November, and in the first home match on November 7 in Vantaa, Finland will challenge the reigning world champion and Olympic winner Denmark.

The fourth country in the zone is Switzerland. The top two in the block and also the top four in the block three will advance to the European Championships. There are a total of eight blocks.

“We just need to take small steps forward. We are a small handball country. The block is really tough, but you have to fight for points in every match. ”

Rönnberg does not want to plan his life very far. During the interview, he often emphasizes seeing the good aspects of things and taking everything out of even seemingly difficult situations.

“I try to live in an instant. Anything can happen on or off the handball field at any time, so it’s worth living now. ”