Handball | Ten players from Burundi went missing in Croatia during the World Youth Championship

Young athletes from developing countries have previously fled sports events in Europe in search of a better life.

Ten A player from Burundi’s under-19 men’s handball World Cup team is missing in Croatia, several international media reported.

It was reported first in Finland Evening newspaper.

According to the Croatian police, the boys, born in 2006, left their accommodation on Wednesday. They were last spotted near the student campus in the city of Rijeka.

“We are in shock. We, that is, the union and the parents of the missing, are asking everyone who is able to help. I don’t know how we can go back home without them, Burundi Handball Federation President Dauphin Nikobamye said to the Croatian For Index magazine.

The Croatian Handball Association has also realized that young men have gone down unknown paths.

Burundi had lost every match in the World Cup tournament and had to forfeit the jumbo final on Thursday.

In youth sports events in Europe, it has happened in the past that young athletes from developing countries run away from the Games in search of a better life.