The Rhein-Neckar Löwen are preparing for the approaching farewell to national handball player Juri Knorr and committed Mathias Larson. The 23 -year -old Danish playmaker is moving from the Norwegian top club Elverum Håndball to the Bundesliga for the new season.

“Mathias has something that we don’t have in the team yet,” said sporting director Uwe Gensheimer in a club announcement. “He will revitalize our game with his pace especially in the switching game, with his strong one-on-one and good technical training.” Larson is the top scorer of his team. However, he was not there in the new World Cup title win of the Danes in early February. Knorr changes to the Danish top club Aalborg in summer.