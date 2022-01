The Dutch handball men were unable to win their second match at the European Championship. After Thursday’s impressive 31-28 victory over host country Hungary, Erlingur Richardsson’s team lost to Iceland tonight: 29-28. Tuesday evening (8.30 p.m.) the decisive game against Portugal awaits for a place in the next round.

#Handball #players #narrowly #lose #Iceland #European #Championship #match #beat #Portugal #Tuesday