The Russian Handball Federation announced that the players of the national team at the upcoming world championship will perform under the flag of the FGR, reports TASS.

It is reported that the Russian side received explanations from the International Handball Federation (EHF), according to which the Russian team should completely exclude state symbols and the use of the word “Russia” on the uniform without specifying “neutral athletes”.

“According to the letter received from the EHF, our team at the World Championship will be called the Russian Handball Federation Team. Instead of the national flag, the FGR flag will be used (white cloth with the FGR logo without inscriptions), ”the federation added.

Recall that the world championship will be held from January 14 to January 31 in Egypt.

Recall that the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled to prohibit athletes from Russia from playing under the national flag until December 16, 2022. In addition, the world championships and the Olympic Games cannot be held in Russia for two years, but the restrictions do not apply to continental competitions.