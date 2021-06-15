Handball player Estavana Polman has again had surgery on her right knee and can therefore not participate in the Olympic Games in Tokyo. That’s what she has let you know tuesday via Instagram. The 28-year-old sportswoman says she made the decision with a heavy heart after careful consultation with her doctors. “I am deeply disappointed and sad, but I believe that in the end this is the right decision for my health.”

The chance that Polman would make it to the Olympics was already very small because of her injury: she herself estimated the chance at 2 percent a few weeks ago. Last month, the national coach of the Dutch handball team Emmanuel Mayonnade nevertheless decided to place her in the preliminary selection for Tokyo, in the hope that she would recover in time. On Thursday, Mayonnade told ANP news agency that he did not expect this to work.

Polman became world champion in 2019 with the Dutch team. Last summer she tore her cruciate ligament, which she had to rehabilitate for months. After her return, things went wrong again during a match with her Danish club Esbjerg; she sustained damage to the meniscus of her right knee. The Arnhemse is not the only handball player who cannot come to the Games. For example, Jessy Kramer and Nikita van der Vliet have already dropped out due to injuries and Yvette Broch is not going along because she does not want to be vaccinated.