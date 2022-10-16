Handball | Norway taught Finnish men’s handball players a lesson in the EC qualifiers

Norway managed to score goals even when underpowered.

Finland the men’s national handball team’s EC qualifying campaign continued with a loss on Sunday, when Norway went to Vantaa for a 35–22 (19–14) away win.

The match of group 2 of the second qualifying stage was controlled by Norway, which is physically stronger than Finland. It scored goals even when underpowered, and Finland, which started with an open mind, fell off the boat in the second half.

Javelin thrower by Oliver Helander kid brother Benjamin Helander scored six goals, from Norway Sebastian Barthold seven.

Norway has won World Championship silver in 2017 and 2019 and European Championship bronze in 2020. Finland was missing an important goal scorer due to fever Max Granlund.

A rejuvenated Finland lost its opening match of the second qualifying round last Tuesday in Novi Sad to Serbia 24–34.

Finland will next face Slovakia in the European Championship qualifiers next March.