Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The Sharjah team won the top of the Strong Hand League in its favor, after defeating the Shabab Al-Ahly team with a score of 33-26 in the match that took place between them at the Maktoum bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Hall in Dubai, which was postponed from the ninth round, in the second leg of the preliminary round of the competition, and the first half ended in favor of Sharjah with a score. 15-11, bringing the “King” to 28 points, compared to 24 points for the “Knights”, which occupies second place in the standings. The match was managed by the Bahraini crew, Hussein Al-Mot and Samir Al-Marhoon.

Al Wasl succeeded in defeating Maliha with a score of 30-28 in the match that took place between them in the Maliha Cultural and Sports Club hall. The first half ended with the guests leading 14-13, and Maliha missed its professional, Ahmed Qasim, due to injury. Al Wasl raised its score to 19 points in sixth place, and Maliha retained In fifth place with 20 points, Al Ain is fourth with 21 points, and Al Jazira is third with 22 points.

The matches return quickly in the eleventh round on Friday and Saturday, as Sharjah hosts its rival Al Ain in the King Al Sharqawi Hall, Dibba Al Hisn with Al Nasr in the Dibba Al Hisn Hall, Shabab Al Ahly with Al Wasl in the Al Nahda Hall, and Al Jazira with Maliha in the Al Jazeera Hall.