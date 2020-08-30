According the old Sports Law of 1990, there are only two disciplines in Spain considered professionals: men’s soccer of First and Second and basketball ACB. The others are not, as much as some may deserve it. Futsal He has already raised his voice about it. And also women’s football. The Handball, with structures similar to futsal, does not enjoy that condition either. And so we could continue with the rest of team sports. All of them, agglutinated around the COE, demand a solution for a return to competition with unified measures against the coronavirus at the state level. It is not being easy, because health regulations and non-professional clubs hang in their communities. Minister Rodríguez Uribes has taken the reins of the matter. On Friday, in a meeting with the autonomies, the commitment of a common protocol “for next week”. It seems a bit late, when there were already championships that were scheduled to start at that time. In Spain the world continues to stop in August. One of those leagues is ASOBAL.

Handball returned this Saturday with the Super Cup, who won the usual: Barça. The return itself is good news, because they had passed 174 days since the final of the Copa del Rey. Both teams underwent PCRs, so it was a safe tournament. What does not add up so much is that it also supposes the gun to the League, which is announced for Tuesday. Players and coaches don’t see the start clearly, because they ask for a test every day. And also a flexible calendar where the games postponed for positive fit, because there will be. That will be common to all sports. Paco Blázquez, the president of the Federation, has reached out to ASOBAL to support a postponement. Given these outbreaks, and without the promulgated state protocol, it seems the most coherent.