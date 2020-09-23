Five players from the second division were infected. They are doing well, but the start of the season against TuS Nettelstedt-Lübbecke has to be canceled. Further infections and also effects on the first Bundesliga are possible.

D.he anticipation was huge – on October 2nd, the HSV Hamburg players wanted to start their third season in the 2nd Bundesliga at TuS Nettelstedt-Lübbecke. “Finally handball again and then straight away against a top team,” said captain Niklas Weller yesterday afternoon. But around 9 p.m., bad news destroyed this euphoria: Five players are infected with the COVID-19 virus. In other words: Nothing works anymore! No training together, no test match against Schwartau. Instead, quarantine for the HSVH. It is quite unlikely that the season can kick off as planned.

But first things first: On Monday, the entire squad and the coaching staff were cut back. A measure that is part of the HBL hygiene concept. Some of these samples were then sent to a medical laboratory in Neuss. The HBL works together with the experts there – the point is to keep the costs for all clubs as low as possible. Pool tests are used instead of individual PCR tests.

The advantage: In the pool tests, five samples are tested together for the virus. If the result is negative, all five people tested are considered healthy. Only in the case of a positive pool result would five individual PCR tests have to be carried out immediately in order to clearly assign the result to the sick person and to take protective measures.

Be that as it may – HSVH physiotherapist Christina Dressel found out about the bad news on Thursday evening. She first informed the management, shortly afterwards the team found out about the extremely unpleasant situation via WhattsApp. Managing Director Sebastian Frecke, who is not allowed to name the names at the behest of the HBL, explained to WELT: “The players were close together in two training sessions yesterday. If things don’t go well, more than five people are now infected. ”At least there is one good finding: so far, nobody has suffered from the known symptoms. Nobody had to seek medical treatment.

Worry about a test match

It is still unclear at the moment whether the Hamburg infections will also have an impact on the first Bundesliga. Last Friday (September 18) HSVH played a preparatory game against the top team from TSV Hannover-Burgdorf. A 35:34 success was celebrated with the best line-up – a nice result, which is now overshadowed by concerns about possible infections. Today the warriors around captain Fabian Böhm will be tested again. The results of the analysis are expected with high tension.

“Of course a lot was calculated”

Before the bad news, WELT also spoke to HSVH President Marc Evermann about the upcoming season opener on October 2nd. The latest developments show how appropriate his cautious assessment was in view of the pandemic: “We have prepared a season, the concrete development of which nobody can assess. Many details have been worked out in the past few weeks. We thought about options in the economic as well as in the sporting area, we looked at the overall budget and intensively with the hygiene concept. Of course, many were calculated and calculated how many spectators are allowed into the hall or how long we can get along without spectators, ”explained Evermann. His conclusion: “We are facing a special season that I am really looking forward to in terms of sport. I think our team can and will achieve a lot. Unfortunately, on the organizational and economic side, we are still looking into a crystal ball. “