The coach of the French handball team, Guillaume Gille, unveiled on Thursday a list of 24 players selected for the Olympic qualifying tournament, in Montpellier, from March 12 to 14. Elohim Prandi, hit in the shoulder in January, Timothey N’Guessan and Luka Karabatic, respectively injured adductors and victim of an injury to the abdominals during the 2021 World Cup, are making their return. Preparation will begin with 18 players on March 5 in Créteil, then the six executives playing in Spain, Germany and Poland will join the group, which will then be reduced to 20 players, “Provided that the condition of the troops allows to work with a small group”, underlines the Federation. In Montpellier, the French will face Croatia, vice-champion of Europe 2020, Tunisia, vice-champion of Africa 2020, and Portugal, 6th in Euro 2020. The first two will qualify for the Tokyo Olympics ( July 23 to August 8). N. G.