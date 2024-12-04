“Just no more daydreaming!” says Markus Gaugisch. Anyone who comes to the national coach with the vision of the semi-finals will be in trouble. Although his handball players made it into the main round group at the European Championships with a 30:19 win against Iceland, the previous 22:29 win against the Netherlands raised fundamental doubts about the legitimacy of dreaming.

To this end, the German women should defeat Switzerland this Thursday (3:30 p.m.), Denmark on Saturday (6 p.m.), Norway on Monday (6 p.m.) and Slovenia on Wednesday (3:30 p.m., all on sportdeutschland.tv). However, successes against Denmark and Norway would be surprising. The return of backcourt shooter Viola Leuchter (18, HB Ludwigsburg), who missed the first three European Championship games due to illness, raises hopes of a more effective goal score.

She has been well replaced so far by tournament debutant Nina Engel (21, HSG Bensheim/Auerbach), who is one of the top 20 goalscorers in the European Championship with 15 goals. “I hope she retains this lightness,” says Gaugisch. So no one should dream about it anyway.