To say that this quarter-final of the world championship was difficult is the lesser of evils. Wednesday evening, the France team went through all the states before finally winning, after extra time, against Hungary (35-32). following a big year of scarcity, the Blues therefore find a rank more in line with their record. As a reminder, against Sweden, future opponents, France will start this Friday (5.30 p.m. French time) their tenth World Cup semi-final since 2001 and the fourth since 2015. Forgotten therefore the elimination in the preliminary round of the Euro last year. Erased the ouster of coach Didier Dinart, replaced by Guillaume Gille. Finally put aside the knee injury of star Nikola Karabatic, undisputed leader but absent on the Egyptian floor.

But how hard it was against these Hungarians whose record boils down to a silver medal in 1986. So complicated that the start of the meeting was very difficult. Barely 11 minutes of play started and the France team was already down 7 goals to 1. In front, goalkeeper Roland Mikler made more stops. In front, the huge pivot Bence Banhidi (2.06 m, 120 kg) – “Maybe one of the best in the world right now”, says winger Valentin Porte – tortured the French rearguard (Ludovic Fabregas-Luka Karabatic) with barely concealed pleasure. In the middle, center-half Maté Lékai was having a blast. A nightmare !

A bad dream which despite the lump in the stomach which seemed to have numbed the whole team ended up waking up the blues and especially his ancestor and captain Michaël Guigou. Until then very discreet since the start of the competition, he was going to give himself a makeover and establish himself as a leader. By scoring half of the goals in the first period and soon to be 39, Guigou even had the luxury of finishing top scorer in the match. : “By being led from the start, we did not put ourselves in the best position to attack. But we believed in us, in our game, in our strength. We won and no matter how. Tonight, we managed to do it and that is the main thing. Luka (Karabatic) and Tim (Timothey N’Guessan) are certainly out for the future. It’s hard but we hang on ”, he blurted out.

The majority of Swedish players learned in the Bundesliga

And it will be necessary to keep to the branches against Sweden in the semi-final. Admittedly, the Scandinavians are rebuilding themselves with a young team, but the majority of the players made their classes in Bundesliga, championship considered as the best in Europe. And this team has serious arguments to make in its workforce. Wingers Lucas Pellas (25) on the left and Valter Chrintz (20) on the right, well served by center-half Jim Gottfridsson – best player of Euro 2018 -, are all poisoned arrows. Finally, and to consolidate all this, goalkeeper Andreas Palicka is a rock, a wall, a… No cause for celebration, and this even if the coach Glenn Solberg tried to drown the fish after the crushing victory of his team against in Qatar (35-23): “France is one of the top three teams and has excellent players. It will be very hard to face them, but we know that we are also a good team. ”