The Foxes Berlin won the top game of the handball Bundesliga. The Berliners won in front of 9,000 spectators in the sold-out Max-Schmeling-Halle against SG Flensburg-Handewitt with 36:31 (19:16). The foxes move back to third place, behind leaders Melsungen and Hannover-Burgdorf. Flensburg remains fifth.

The best Berlin launchers were Tim Freihofer with twelve and Mathias Gidsel with eight goals. Coach Jaron Siewert had to do without the sick Danish world champion Lasse Andersson and new signing Leo Prantner at short notice. For this, circuit runner Lukas Herburger was back in the squad. His team was full right from the start, with a lot of emotions and a lot of effort. With good defensive work and a lot of speed in the attack, the foxes took on the direction.

So the Berliners were able to settle bit by bit. Ten minutes before the break, they moved to 15: 9. They kept presenting the Flensburger on the offensive of tasks and mostly found solutions. Only shortly before the break did they make some mistakes, so that the guests could shorten a little again until half -time.

Shortly after the change of sides, the lead on a goal had melted (21:20). But the hosts remained calm. Especially since goalkeeper Dejan Milosavljev shone with important parades. Up to 15 minutes before the end, the foxes were pulled back to 29:23. And then the Berliners brought that to the finish.