Sunday, November 5, 2023
Handball | Finland’s handball players once again defeated Britain and advanced in the World Cup qualifiers

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 4, 2023
in World Europe
0
Finland’s work in the handball World Cup qualifiers continues.

Finland the national men’s handball team did what was expected of it on Saturday in Karja. Finland defeated Great Britain 33–12 (14–5) in the second match of the first stage of the World Cup qualifiers and advanced to the next qualifying stage.

On Thursday, Finland had won the first qualifying meeting of the countries on the side of Scotland 25–16, so the total goals were finally 58–28 for Finland.

In Karelia, Finland didn’t give the opponent any chances, but dominated the game from the start. Carelessness on the offensive end kept Britain close for the first ten minutes.

From the home team Benjamin Helander scored ten goals, Linus Lindbergh six.

“We were favourites, and the next place was the only goal. We will have much tougher opponents”, Finland’s head coach Ola Lindgren reminded in the announcement.

