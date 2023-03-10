Handball | Finland’s handball players defeated Slovakia and entered the EC competition

The national handball team showed its ability to stretch against a valuable competition visitor.

Finland the men’s national handball team reached a gigantic result at its home arena in Myyrmäki by defeating Slovakia 30–27 (11–13) in the EC qualifiers.

With the win, Finland rose to third in its group and greatly improved its chances of reaching the EC final tournament.

In addition to the top teams in the eight qualifying groups, the four best three in the group also get a place in the games to be played next January in Germany.

In the 2000s, Slovakia, who played in the prestigious tournament for the sixth time, was narrowly ahead throughout the opening half of the match.

Finland took the lead at 37 minutes and didn’t let go of its lead even in the tight final moments. Keeper Mikael Mäkelä was the best in Finland with a save percentage of 41.

“In the second period, we were able to minimize mistakes and make good choices on the offensive end. We tried to run and tire them out all the time, and it paid off now. In the end, Mäkelä saved the ones that had to be saved”, who scored five goals for Finland Sebastian Säkkinen said.

Säkkinen emphasized that the dream of competing is not in the minds of the Finnish team. A place in the EC would require at least one more victory. The next critical moment is already on Sunday in the away match against Slovakia.

“We have to look at what we did well and what we did poorly. We don’t look at the table at all. This was one victory, let’s enjoy it for a while, and then on to the next game”, acknowledged Säkkinen, who plays in BK-46.

Finland head coach Ola Lindgren praised his team’s fighting spirit. The Swede, who has been piloting Finland for three and a half years, has raised the team’s standards and at the same time underwent rejuvenation surgery.

“The second period wasn’t perfect either, we took too many penalties. The attitude of the players was the most important. They wanted to win and showed that we have the building blocks for the future,” Lindgren said.

After the away game against Slovakia, Finland ends the qualifiers at the end of April against the top two in the group, Norway and Serbia.

“With performances like this, we have a chance to defeat teams like Slovakia. Of course, beating Serbia and Norway would require a new level, but they are also matches. We have to play with the same attitude as today and believe in our own abilities.”