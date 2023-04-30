Sunday, April 30, 2023
Handball | Finland lost a no-stakes game to Norway

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 30, 2023
in World Europe
0
Thorstein Gauti Hjalmarsson scored seven goals and Max Granlund six goals.

Finland the men’s national handball team lost the final match of the second stage of the European Championship qualifiers to Norway by 23–32. The match was played in Gjøvik.

About Finnish power men Thorstein Gauti Hjalmarsson threw seven and Max Granlund six goals.

Finland had no stake in the game, because the continuation dreams had already dwindled earlier. From the group of four teams, Serbia and Norway had already secured the further places.

