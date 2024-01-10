HIce blasters will ensure that no one freezes in the converted Düsseldorf football stadium on Wednesday evening – it should be 18 to 20 degrees Celsius when France plays against North Macedonia at 6 p.m. at the start of this European Handball Championship and then the German national team from 8:45 p.m. (in the FAZ -Live ticker for the European Handball Championship and on ZDF) wants to show the 53,000 people in the arena against Switzerland what she's made of. Tailwind or pressure? There has been a lot of discussion about this. National player Timo Kastening says it this way: “I’m happy that so many people want to watch our sport.”

Hopefully they will reach the North Rhine-Westphalia state capital on time despite the train drivers' strike. It was intended to be the first sustainable exclamation mark of the organizing German Handball Association (DHB) to move as many teams, officials and fans as possible in an environmentally friendly way.

“Solidarity of the handball family”

The strike puts a damper on this contemporary plan and makes the “official carrier” look pretty stupid. Longer trains, carpooling and chartered buses should help. As the organizer, the well-organized European Handball Federation has appealed to the “solidarity of the handball family”.

It is the first European Championship in Germany; There have been World Cups in this country in 1961, 1982, 2007 and 2019. With hall occupancy close to 80 percent of all games, the DHB has already reached a mark that other hosts can only dream of.







There will also be something going on in Mannheim with Croatia and Austria or Munich with secret favorite Iceland and world champion Denmark. This is also why events “made in Germany” are so popular with associations – there will be a German World Cup in just three years.

After the world record game in Düsseldorf, the Germans continue on Sunday and Tuesday in Berlin against North Macedonia and France. The hoped-for goal is the main round in Cologne, where – assuming qualification – there would be four more games with German participation from January 18th. Then in the arena on the exhibition grounds, in front of 20,000 people. But without a heater.