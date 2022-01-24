With a win against the Netherlands, the Danes are the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the European Handball Championship. France can also hope for the semi-finals after the win.

Weldmeister Denmark is the first team to reach the semi-finals of the European Handball Championship. The team of former Bundesliga trainer Nikolaj Jacobsen easily beat the Netherlands by 35:23 (21:12) in Budapest on Monday evening. The best thrower of the Danes was again the future Berlin professional Mathias Gidsel with nine goals. For the Dutch, who no longer have a chance of reaching the knockout round, Dani Baijens from second division club ASV Hamm-Westfalen was the most successful with six goals.

Like Denmark, Olympic champions France are also on course for the semi-finals. The French easily defeated Montenegro 36:27 (16:12). Her best pitcher was Dika Mem with seven hits. In the final main round game on Wednesday against the Danes, a draw is enough for the French to make it through to the semi-finals.

In the same group, Iceland had previously missed making a big step towards the knockout rounds. After the Icelanders surprisingly beat France 29:21 on Saturday, they lost on Monday to the already eliminated Croatians with 22:23 (12:10). To make it to the semi-finals, Iceland must now win their last main round match against Montenegro and hope for Denmark’s victory over France.