26-year-old Mvumbi plays France’s fourth-highest level.

In Egypt the World Handball Championships have raised the giant of the Democratic Republic of Congo Gauthier Mvumbin headlines around the world.

Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang interviewed Mvumbia, 26, in Cairo. The player, all named Gauthier Mvumbi Thierry, told VG he loves exceptional attention.

“Because if people talk about me, they’re talking about Congo, my country, and that’s the most important thing to me,” he explained to his team at the hotel’s pool.

Mvumbi rose to the international spotlight after the opening match of the World Cup on Friday. He scored four goals while in Congo lost Argentina 22-28.

For example, the Canadian TSN described Mvumb as an unstoppable devil when he divided video Congolese snippets on his Instagram account.

“I use my physics to put pressure on opponents, to win my duel and to fight for my team,” he told VG.

Congo made it to the World Cup for the first time as the number of participants increased to 32 teams. The venue was guaranteed by the seventh place in the African Championships.

“It’s just awesome,” Mvumbi said.

International Olympic Committee Olympic Channel website said basketball legend Shaquille O’Nealin amazed Mvumbia Instagram account in stories.

“They say you’re a handball Shaq. What’s going on, ”O’Neal asked.

Four-time NBA champion, Olympic champion and World Cup gold medalist O’Neal got his questions answered directly from the handball giant.

“I don’t really understand what’s going on, but I have to tell you to live your dream and fight for what you are,” Mvumbi instructed his role model.

Mvumbi, According to the International Handball Federation, the 192-centimeter and 110-pound giant has been playing at the French Quadrant at Dreux AC since August.

The official of the Games website The dimensions of the Mvumb are only 176 cents and 89 pounds.

“I never thought I could get here, so I have to make the most of this. My goal is to have fun and give my all, ”Mvumbi said according to Olympic Channel.