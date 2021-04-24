Sunday, April 25, 2021
Handball Cocks rolled out the men’s Finnish champions once again – the eighth consecutive Finnish Championship title in the finals against Dicken

April 24, 2021
Riihimäki resident Cocks has won the Finnish men’s handball championship. It defeated Dicken 27-25 from Helsinki at home in the third Finnish Championship final and took the championship 3-0.

Cocksista Teemu Tamminen scored 11 goals.

Finland the championship was the eighth consecutive one for Cocks. Last year, the championship was not split because of the corona pandemic.

Men’s Championship League, 3/5 final (3 wins to become Finnish champion):

Cocks – Dicken 27–25 (12–11)

Cocks: Teemu Tamminen 11, Djordje Djekic 5, Vitalie Nenita 3, Srdjan Mijatovic 3, Davor Basaric 2, Bojan Zupanjac 1, Roni Syrjälä 1, Yury Lukyanchuk 1.

Dicken: Ian Martin 6, Max Granlund 6, Tadas Stankevicius 5, Oskar Monnberg 3, Anton Rémy 2, Filip Söderlund 1, Joacim Broman 1, Benny Broman 1.

