None other than Patrick Wiencek got to the point. Together with Hendrik Pekeler, the Kiel district runner forms the middle block duo of the German record champion THW Kiel. Until his resignation three years ago, he was also the backbone of the national team with Pekeler (back in the previous year) – this was the best in this position for many. So you can say that the 35-year-old has experienced pretty much everything in the life of a handball professional, now he stood in the traditionally sold out Kiel Arena and said to the Dyn microphone: “If you look at the Erlangen squad, you don’t understand why that are below. “

The Middle Franconia had just delivered a big fight to the high favorite. In the final phase, Kiel’s coach Filip Jicha often looked at the hall clock that he could finally end his working day. Ultimately, the use of the guests was unsuccessful, the Kieler scored important points in the fight for the German championship with the 28:24 success. The HC Erlangen was unable to improve its precarious situation as the penultimate table, coach Martin Schwalb knew the performance, although the favorite had been prepared for an uncomfortable evening, appropriately classified: “To win in Kiel, we lack something.” In fact, this is of course that, for example Viggo Kristjansson or Nikolai Link.

The Icelandic international Kristjansson came back injured from the World Cup, his further lack of Schwalb appreciates “a few weeks”. After all, defense chief Link will soon be there again, he had to stay in the hotel in Kiel because “we also have the flu,” as Schwalb explained. It was the sixth defeat in a series, but mostly against competitors that categorizes Schwalb as follows: “Now it is enough again.” So opponents like Kiel, who are not within reach of the Middle Franconia. Next Sunday (3 p.m.), the last, who was initially recognized in Hanover-Burgdorf, will be guest competitors, followed by opponents “with a similar collar width,” says Schwalb.

The environment is still calm, the number of spectators is good – but the time is slowly running away

But what is his team missing in order to finally get countable again? “We have to think in small steps,” says Schwalb mantra -like. Hope gives him “how the boys are in every training session”. In fact, there are progress, the number of technical errors is now in the eventful area, defense and goalkeeper performance are significantly more stable. But Dario Quenstedt, who is responsible for the latter, is tired of praise from the competition: “If we are tapped on our shoulders because we keep up well, it is of no use. We finally have to start using and winning our chances. “

It just sounds: minimize mistakes, exploit opportunities, win. “Keeping the calm and continuing to work hard” is the recipe of the coach that the prerequisites are given: During the World Cup break in the Serbian national player Milos Kos and Kristjansson, the club has been subjected to top-class, in Maciej GEBALA (Poland), Martin Wagner ( Austria), Sander Overjuret (Norway) or Christoph Steinert, various selection players are on the floor. Despite the misery, the number of spectators is good than ever, the squad should not only be too much more capable than relegation battle, according to the Kieler Wiencek. And Schwalb’s commitment as a trainer is the club’s largest coup to date.

Everything seems to be prepared, maybe only an initial spark is actually missing. It would not be the first time that success exposes strength. 15 games are pending, and the main competitor Bietigheim has just done the HCE to lose narrowly in Hamburg. The table-17 is missing three points. Erlangen with now disastrous 5:33 points on Bietigheim, five on Stuttgart, the bottom of Potsdam is cut off with zero points. The circle of relegation candidates gets smaller from matchday to match day, the time is running and Martin Schwalb is reminiscent of: “Handball is results, compliments do not bring any points.”