D.he Bundesliga handball players of HSV Hamburg have received their eighth defeat of the season. The undefeated leaders SC Magdeburg suffered a 26:34 (13:17) defeat in front of 3400 spectators on Thursday. On the 45th birthday of coach Torsten Jansen, Casper Mortensen was the best thrower in the Hanseatic League with six goals. Michael Damgaard was successful ten times for the SCM.

After Magdeburg’s 8: 4 lead, HSVH relied on the seventh field player. Thanks to this measure and strong saves by goalkeeper Johannes Bitter, the guests came back. Whenever Hamburg managed to force the SCM to attack the position, the front runner had a hard time. But the speed game of the Magdeburg and the individual actions of Damgaard worked all the better.

With increasing playing time, the class difference became more and more obvious. Magdeburg’s international Philipp Weber gave the hosts a ten-goal lead with a 30:20 (49th). At the end of the year, the people of Hamburg will receive the Bergische HC on Monday (7:05 p.m. / Sky). According to the latest corona containment ordinance of the city of Hamburg, up to 2500 fans are allowed in the sports hall.

The Füchse Berlin, however, missed second place on the table. In front of 2500 spectators in the Max-Schmeling-Halle, the Berliners did not get beyond a 26:26 (15:13) remis against HBW Balingen-Weilstetten. The Foxes remain fourth in the table. Berlin’s best throwers were Lasse Andersson and Milos Vujovic with six goals each.

Before the game, the Füchse announced that the contract with the Danish backcourt player Andersson had been extended until 2025. Coach Jaron Siewert had to do without Fabian Wiede for a short time due to muscular problems. The game was very even at first and no team was able to pull away.

The foxes found it very difficult against the strong physical protection of Balingen. But access is also lacking in defense and the guests came to simple goals from the back room. It was only towards the end of the first half that the Füchse were able to take a three-goal lead (15:12).

After the break, the hosts got more ball wins, but gave too many free throws in attack. The Bertliners couldn’t pull away any further, Balingen stayed with them. Ten seconds before the end, the guests equalized again after a long time. Andersson awarded the last free throw after the clock ran out.