Handball After a long break, the BK-46 returned to become the men’s handball champion

The championship came out with a match win of 3-1.

Raseborg resident BK-46 won the Finnish men’s handball championship on Wednesday. BK-46 knocked out the final game of the final series in Dicken’s away game 33-19 (15-11). BK-46 took the final series 3-1.

The championship is already the 21st in club history for BK-46. However, the previous championship had a long time to go, as the last Finnish Championship gold was celebrated in Karelia in the spring of 2006.

“Again, we defended very well and the game was tight. At one point, it was a strange moment when Dicken couldn’t get the ball in, and it settled today, ”BK-46 head coach Andreas Rönnberg said in a Handball Association press release.

The characters in BK-46 had scored 11 goals on Wednesday Sebastian Säkkinen and eight hits Nico Rönnberg. Dicken scored the most goals with five hits Max Granlund. Cocks took the Finnish Championship bronze in his name earlier.