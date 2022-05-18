Thursday, May 19, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Handball After a long break, the BK-46 returned to become the men’s handball champion

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 18, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The championship came out with a match win of 3-1.

Raseborg resident BK-46 won the Finnish men’s handball championship on Wednesday. BK-46 knocked out the final game of the final series in Dicken’s away game 33-19 (15-11). BK-46 took the final series 3-1.

The championship is already the 21st in club history for BK-46. However, the previous championship had a long time to go, as the last Finnish Championship gold was celebrated in Karelia in the spring of 2006.

“Again, we defended very well and the game was tight. At one point, it was a strange moment when Dicken couldn’t get the ball in, and it settled today, ”BK-46 head coach Andreas Rönnberg said in a Handball Association press release.

The characters in BK-46 had scored 11 goals on Wednesday Sebastian Säkkinen and eight hits Nico Rönnberg. Dicken scored the most goals with five hits Max Granlund. Cocks took the Finnish Championship bronze in his name earlier.

See also  Schumacher team in Formula 1: Haas racing team separates from Russian driver Masepin

#Handball #long #break #BK46 #returned #mens #handball #champion

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Brescia beats Trieste and flies to the Scudetto final with Recco

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.