Monday, December 20, 2021
Handball A confusing image of the handball World Cup semi-final spread on social media: the ball seems to sink into the goalkeeper's face

by admin
December 19, 2021
in World
The Danish goalkeeper Althea Reinhardt was not injured in the situation.

Handball The semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup between France and Denmark ended on Friday with a meager 23-22 victory over France, but the most talked-about event in Spain was the Danish goalkeeper Althea Reinhardtin face mask.

The throw towards the French player’s goal hit Reinhardt’s face directly, and the Norwegian photographer Beate Oma Dahle managed to take a picture of the situation where the ball seems to sink into the goalkeeper’s face. The image is widely shared on social media.

Reinhardt went to the substitution after a while, but later continued the match.

“The head is fine. Fortunately, there is nothing in it today, ”Reinhardt told a Dane on Saturday TV2 Sportille.

Reinhardt, 25, has also seen that photo himself.

“I would say it’s a great photo. He [valokuvaaja] has succeeded well in that. The ball almost eats at the face. But so it was. It’s part of the game, ”Reinhardt said.

.
