In today’s interview with Gazzetta dello Sport he announced his retirement from playing football and the continuation of his adventure with Inter, in a role yet to be defined. And this morning Samir Handanovic is already at the Facchetti Centre, where the Primavera team coached by former teammate Chivu is playing against Fiorentina.

Wearing a short-sleeved t-shirt and sunglasses, Samir spent a while in the changing room area and then sat down in the part of the stand reserved for the Nerazzurri managers (there are the deputy sporting director Baccin and the youth academy director Tarantino, as well as the coordinator Bernazzani ) where he watched the race from. He received several requests for autographs from the children present and smiled. With him, also his former Nerazzurri teammate Aleksandar Kolarov.