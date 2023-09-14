The Slovenian goalkeeper abandons competitive activity. Talks with the Nerazzurri club for a new experience
Samir Handanovic retires. The former Inter goalkeeper, after the expiry of his contract with the Nerazzurri at the end of June, looked around, did not receive suitable offers and, at the age of 39, decided to leave competitive activity, after having collected 566 appearances in Serie A.
For the Slovenian, a return to Milan is looming, in the club where he was a flagship for eleven seasons: Handanovic, in fact, will return to Inter with a role yet to be defined.
