A second place worth its weight in gold

Marco Bezzecchi he finished the Misano Sprint in second position, confirming the placing achieved in Qualifying. The VR46 driver at the start gave up second place to Francesco Bagnaia and then recovered it thanks to a long shot by the latter at Tramonto. Below is his analysis on the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP.

Hand pain forced inaccuracies

“Leaving I had a problem with the lowerer not releasingso at the beginning I lost a bit, but in the first 4-5 laps I was fine and I was behind Martin – Bezzecchi’s words – then I started to struggle, especially in T1, and I wasn’t very precise. I made some mistakes and that’s why Jorge went away every now and then and every now and then I caught up with him. I tried to stay with him just to create a gap from those behind, also because I knew he would be a little faster. I’m happy with how it went, the boys worked very well and I’m ready for tomorrow.”

“All the mistakes I made were at a time when my hand started to hurt, especially when changing direction. I started to struggle, I was going long and wasn’t precise, and this affected me. Jorge was very fast, but I don’t know if with my normal hand I would have been able to catch him. I started fast, but when Jorge closed at the first corner I didn’t brake as I would have liked, and I didn’t brake enough to release the lowering device. I took the first corner slowly because the front bounces when the lowering device is engaged. I had Pecco on the outside and I tried to break away hard at Turn 2, but he didn’t break away yet, and he only broke away at Turn 4, but I had already lost a bit. I’m happy that the Sprint is over because with the medium tire tomorrow the bike will be calmer, and for my hand it could help me. Perhaps we will see more consistent times.”