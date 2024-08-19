Monday, August 19, 2024
‘Hand over ‘zombie’ knives and machetes to police’, UK government appeal

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 19, 2024
in World
'Hand over 'zombie' knives and machetes to police', UK government appeal
“Do the right thing.” The British government, through the Under-Secretary for Crime, Diana Johnson, has called on all those who own ‘zombie’ knives and machetes to hand them in to the police, ahead of the ban on dangerous weapons that comes into force on September 24. The government assures that there will be no consequences for those who hand in these types of weapons, which will be added to the list of those already banned: samurai swords, butterfly knives and push knives.

“Too many people have access to weapons that can have devastating consequences,” Johnson said. “There is no legitimate need to have a weapon like this in our homes or on our streets.” The government plans to halve knife crime over the next decade.

