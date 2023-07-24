Former president published a photo on his Twitter 3 days after the Lula government limited access to firearms

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) published a photo on his Twitter profile this Monday (July 24, 2023) in which he appears placing a banner on the lawn near the JK Memorial, in Brasília, with the phrase “hand over your gun, the bums will thank you”.

The photo was recorded in 2004 when Bolsonaro was a federal deputy. The former president was protesting against the destruction of weapons collected during the disarmament campaign.

On Friday (July 21, 2023), the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) signed the new weapons decree drawn up by the Ministry of Justice and Public Security. The text limits what was established in the Bolsonaro government.

Recently, the Federal Police of Rio de Janeiro denied councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ) the renewal of his gun license, which has expired. The politician has a 9mm Glock pistol.

In your profile on twitterCarlos said threats to his and his family’s physical integrity have increased in recent years and security has been reduced. “Now, this issue of carrying a weapon. The conclusion is yourshe stated.