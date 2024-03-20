An episode involving the prime minister is causing discussion in Albania, Edi Rama, accused of physically intimidating a journalist who had asked him for information on an investment project linked to Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Speaking to the reporters who had gathered around him, Rama seems to push the journalist Ambrozia Meta. A video of the accident it has collected over 165 thousand views on the social network X. Meta, who works for the Albanian television channel Syri TV, accused Rama of having “touched her on the cheek with his hand”.

“I told him: 'Don't touch me again' – the journalist reconstructed – Unfortunately, Prime Minister Rama demonstrates his usual arrogance towards journalists with physical contact. I am sorry that the head of government cannot control himself when he is asked to address matters of public interest.”

SafeJournalists Network, a group that advocates for press freedom in the Western Balkans, called Rama's actions “unacceptable and alarming” and urged him to apologize. The group noted that Rama has a history of retaliating against journalists critical of the government, including by preventing them from attending press conferences. Former Albanian prime minister and Rama's political rival, Sali Berisha, called the prime minister a “misogynist” and the incident “a brutal act.”

Rama, for his part, responded to the criticism, calling the accusation of having intimidated Meta an “aberration” who “despise the real victims of attacks on female journalists around the world.” “Not only was there nothing resembling aggression, but all questions were answered patiently,” he declared in a post on X. Albania, which is in talks to join the EU, it is in 96th place out of 180 countries in the Reporters Without Borders 2023 press freedom ranking, among the worst in Europe.