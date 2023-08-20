This Saturday, the Inter Miami team was proclaimed champion of the 2023 Leagues Cup, beating Nashville SC in the grand final and from the penalty shootout.
In a complicated and tight game in the middle sector of the field, those led by the Argentine coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, achieved the feat, raising the highest achievement of the competition.
It should be noted that in this game, once again, the Argentine star, Lionel Andrés Messi, did his thing again, and scored the first goal of the game by taking a cut from a rival and shooting with a privileged left foot, sending the ball to the goalkeeper’s angle that nothing could do.
In sudden death, those from Miami won 10 to 9, thus obtaining their first championship in their history. Now, this momentum they want to manifest in Major League Soccer, where they are in last place in the general table.
Without a doubt, Lionel Messi has come to give a new face to the team, which is motivated and with a good moment to play a prominent role in what is to come. Congratulations to the champion!
