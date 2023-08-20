🦩🏆 INTER MIAMI IS CHAMPION OF THE LEAGUES CUP 2023!!

➡️ For the first time in its history the #InterMiami raises a title and does so by the hand of its main leader and maximum protagonist; lionel #Messi

➡️ The game ended 1-1 and in the penalty shootout those of Florida… pic.twitter.com/dcWI5FKUks

— 90min in Spanish (@90minEspanol) August 20, 2023